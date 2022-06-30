Bahati ‘turns down’ Sh50 million to quit Mathare race





Singer Kelvin Kioko alias Bahati says he’s turned down Sh50 million to quit the Mathare Parliamentary seat.

The Adhiambo hitmaker claimed in an interview: “I was given a Sh50 million offer to drop out of the race, but I don’t want their money.”

Bahati did not, however, say who gave him that money.

“I have put so much investment in politics. I had more than ten endorsement deals which have been stopped because I publicly declared Baba (Raila Odinga) as the next president. I cannot now just turn back and lose everything including my political seat which I have a big chance of winning and they know that.”

The statements comes a couple of days after a spat between the singer who is contesting on a Jubilee ticket, and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) secretary Edwin Sifuna.

Sifuna and Bahati are part of Azimio political coalition which has opted to zone politicians in areas so as not to hand undue advantage to their political rivals.

Bahati is among those affected by the decision and he’s come out fighting the move by Sifuna to hand incumbent Anthony Oluoch the Azimio nomination.

“Sifuna is asking me to step down and has offered me a job in the next government. Who told Sifuna I wanted a job?” he posed.

Bahati says he is determined to work for Mathare residents, and feels it is time for the youth to serve in leadership positions.

“We’ve never had a leader who understands the needs of Mathare as they were not born here.”

Bahati’s candidature has had it’s fair share of challenges with his nomination certificate initially withdrawn by his political party before the same was re-issued after he cried out loud at a press briefing.