Singer Bahati’s baby mama hits back at ‘nosy’ fan

LEFT: Yvette Obura and her daughter Mueni. RIGHT: Bahati with his two daughters Mueni and Heaven. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Singer Bahati’s baby mama Yvette Obura has hit out at a fan who appeared to question her parenting skills.

In Instagram messages, the fan asked Obura why she allowed her child to be raised by the step-mom.

To which she responded: “Please get your own and raise him or her the way you wish.”

Another of Obura’s fans on the social media platform also asked the same question, but in a more polite fashion. She was met by the same response.

“Don’t tell me how to live my life,” Obura responded

Obura and the Adhiambo hitmaker share a daughter namely Mueni.

The ex-lovers have since been forced to co-parent after their relationship failed to stand the test of time.

Bahati, a popular musician, and aspiring politician has moved on and is now married to Diana Marua, who also is a singer and social media influencer.

Notably, Bahati, Obura, and Marua share a cordial relationship, at least if their posts on social media are anything to be considered.

It took some considerable time for things to get to this level with Obura admitting in a previous relationship it took her four years to move on from the breakup.