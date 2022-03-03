Singer Bensoul admits to cheating on girlfriend





Singer Bensoul says he regrets cheating on his girlfriend with another woman, a move that resulted in a pregnancy.

The singer, real name Benson Mutua, made the news public during a talk with controversial blogger Edgar Obare.

Known for among other, his favourite song hit, Bensoul says he regrets the mistake.

“Hey Edgar, yes this is true, a mistake I did on my part and my people know that I have been doing all I can to be there for the unborn child,” explained the artist.

The singer also explained that the cheating act happened when he was on a trip in Mombasa.

“I was about to make the story public but I guess you beat me to it. If you need any more information, ask me,” he told Obare.

Bensoul adds his girlfriend, namely Noni Gathoni, is aware of the situation and affected by the news.

“My girlfriend didn’t take it easy either. It really took a toll on her but I am grateful that she’s a very understanding person and caring at the same time. She’s my life partner and she put us first even amidst all this chaos,” he said.

A few hours after the singer confessed to the blogger, Noni shared her dismay with the situation, suggested she’s finding it hard to take in the development.