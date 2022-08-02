Singer Bien, Eric Omondi end beef





Sauti Sol lead singer Bien Baraza and comedian Eric Omondi appear to have buried the hatchet.

This is after Omondi, the self-proclaimed president of comedy in Africa, showed up at an event where the singer was launching his new entertainment joint.

The nightclub is located in Imaara mall, along Mombasa road, in Nairobi.

“I’m here to support a brother. Congrats on the new win,” wrote Omondi on his socials.

“Thank you Mr. president,” Bien responded.

“Your presence was highly appreciated. I owe you big time. Beef season has officially ended.”

The two artists have been at loggerheads leading to a scuffle at a concert in Nairobi in December 2021.

The beef commenced when Omondi suggested local artists are not doing enough to sell their brand on the continent.

The comedian then hit out at local musicians whom he accused of curtain-raising for Nigerian artists at concerts in Nairobi, a statement that did not go down well with Bien.

“Eric you’re stupid, who performs last doesn’t matter, I’ve been paid a lot of money to be here,” said Bien in response.

Angrily speaking of each other’s physic, Omondi would hit back with, “It matters for the upcoming generation.”

Bien went on to advise the comedian to focus on his career which he believed was on a downward spiral.