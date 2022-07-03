Singer Brown Mauzo asks Vera Sidika for ‘more babies’





Kenyan singer Brown Mauzo has asked his wife Vera Sidika to give him more kids, a request that left his fans excited.

Via a post on Instagram, Mauzo, born Fredrick Mutinda, also suggested he was lucky to have her as his better half.

“I am blessed, Thank God,” the Moyo Wangu hitmaker wrote.

He then addressed his wife by name, and not title or pet name, while publicly sharing his request for more kids.

“Dear Vera Sidika, please add more children,”

Not known to sit back on any news, an elated Sidika responded by suggesting she is ready to have 10 babies for him.

“How am I just waking up now to this! Awww baby, I love you so much. Don’t worry even if you want 10 babies,” she wrote.

The public romantic exchange follows a recent confession by the socialite to the effect that she wanted at least three more kids.

The socialite gave birth to her first child Asia Brown last year.

“Growing up without a sister really hurt. I hope Asia will therefore have two brothers and two sisters. I was the lone girl among the three of us (in my family).”

The singer has been commended in entertainment and social media circles for somehow managing to tame the party gal and socialite that was Vera Sidika before the two met.