Singer Burna boys responds to infidelity claims





Nigerian singer Burna Boy has admitted to his inability to sire children following his ex girlfriend, Stefflon Don’s accusation.

The British female rapper, whose real name is Stephanie Victoria Allen, recently suggested she dumped him because he could not impregnate her.

The two broke up in December 2021 after a romantic relationship that lasted three years.

“So I didn’t want to mention this before but I have to say it…. y’all “African giant” is an impotent man,” read the singer’s Instagram story.

“I left him because he could not give me a baby.”

A few days after Stefflon’s message, he responded.

“Okay yes I am an impotent gorilla but I have money so to hell with it!”

The relationship between the two singers was greatly admired by their fans who were always gushing over their romance.

Burna announced the split on his his Insta stories.

He wrote, “and FYI, Odogwu not get wife.”

Stefflon reacted to Burna’s message at the time saying,

“No matter how much love, Loyalty, or how good you treat someone, people are just not solid and scream real but are the fakest. Fame & money changes some ppl. When people show you who they are believe them. As hard as that may be. God sees and knows. People genuinely need prayers.”

According to reports, the British singer and the Grammy-winning singer parted ways after he found out that she had a son. The pair, who started dating in early 2019 had a rocky relationship, with several claims of infidelity.