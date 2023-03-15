Singer Eunice Njeri shares photo of all grown son





Gospel singer Eunice Njeri has blessed her social media followers with a cute mommy-son moment.

In the photo, Eunice is captured staring lovingly at her baby boy surrounded by a beautiful scenic background.

This is the first photo the gospel star has shared of her only child.

Eunice has been putting her private life off social media after her first marriage failed.

She captioned the photo:

“Freezing🥶🥶 but not frozen!! Building muscle!! Thank you God for this far.”

While announcing her new marriage, Eunice Njeri chose a strategic day to announce the good news a few hours after IEBC announced the Presidential results in 2022.

Eunice announced her marriage and also told her fans that she was already a mum. Eunice Njeri got married in 2021 and welcomed a son in 2022.

Eunice also shared a chronology of events from meeting a man she only identified as Muthii.

She wrote: “So in other news, I met Mr Muthii in 2019, married him in 2021, and was blessed with a bouncing baby boy in 2022. Glory to God.”

A follower identified as Wambui Favour said she knows God restores people by looking at Eunice’s story.

Hellen Njoroge said Eunice inspired her and many others through her music.

Harriet Reigns Muiruri said her kids know all her songs.

In 2016, Eunice Njeri broke up with her first husband, Isaac Bukasa, aka Izzo, after a wedding held in Neema Gospel Church, Texas.

Eunice Njeri said she felt that her heart was elsewhere.

After the annulment, she returned to Kenya and continues to serve God through her songs.

“On the 27th Nov 2016, Isaac and I did go to the altar to get married, but at the end of that day I realised one thing,I couldn’t do it my heart was somewhere else.”

“Probably in Africa doing what I do best, am still trying to figure that out. I immediately left for Kenya and have been serving God the best way I know how. To all who supported Isaac and I am grateful may God bless you immensely,” Eunice said.

During that period, Eunice apologised to those she hurt in the process.

“The marriage was annulled (like it never happened). No papers were signed. Afterwards and we both made a decision to go our separate ways. I hope for your support and help as we move on.

Like every other relationship we hit a rock, maybe a little too early but have since overcome. Consequently, we have decided to go our separate ways and hope for the very best. God bless you. Eunice Njeri.”

