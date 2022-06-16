Singer Juliani bags global fellowship program





Juliani has been selected for the Eisenhower Fellowships Spring 2023 Global Program scheduled to take place in the USA in April 2023.

The artist shared the news on his socials amid excitement.

“Over the moon! I am an Eisenhower Fellow! The Call from Erin Hillman, Vice President Eisenhower Fellowships, made my day! I am grateful for the Kenyan panel selection Committee and everybody who made this possible. looking forward to Learn, Grow and Contribute. Baraka Tele.”

The Eisenhower Fellowships is an organization that identifies, empowers, and connects innovative leaders through a transformative fellowship experience and a lifelong engagement in a global network of dynamic change agents committed to creating a world more peaceful, prosperous, and just.

Born Julius Owino, Juliani grew up in Dandora, a lower-income residential area in Nairobi, and has consistently stressed his intent to make a difference in society.

The Utawala hitmaker advocates for social justice saying that every human being regardless of their tribe or gender deserved better.

“Every human being deserves a dignified life. I fight for economic equality, good leadership, civic education, and basic human rights for all.”

He’s also known to advocate for climate change saying we only have one world and it is our role to leave it better than we found it.

“I advocate for youth-led businesses around farming, waste management, and environmental preservation.”

He’s also led in several Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR).