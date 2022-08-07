Join our Telegram Channel
Singer Juliani faults Raila for inviting Diamond Platnumz to Kasarani rally

By Wangu Kanuri August 7th, 2022 1 min read

Kenyan rapper Juliani is the latest in a list of media personalities to fault Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga for inviting Diamond Platnumz to perform at his final campaign rally in Nairobi.

The musician, real name Julius Owino, made his feelings known on his socials.

“Diamond at Kasarani (stadium) was distasteful. Any Kenyan artist would have sufficed,” the Utawala hitmaker opined.

Diamond Platnumz, born Naseeb Juma, is an extremely popular and controversial Tanzanian musician who is known for hits such as Waah, which he sang alongside Congolese maestro Koffi Olomide, and Jeje.

He is reported to demand up to Sh5 million in appearance fees upfront to perform at an event for an hour.

Juliani’s statements attracted varied reactions from social media.

Kibet Bernard wondered why politicians could not invest in Kenyan musicians.

Another Twitter user also felt the Tanzanian musician’s presence was not necessary.

Hillary Kerubo accused Kenyans of applying double standards.

Maverick Aoko, a well-known blogger and supporter of Odinga’s political rival William Ruto, argued Kenyan artistes were recognized internationally yet not locally.

Dan Nyagah indicated Azimio was promising to support local artistes but importing foreign ones.

 

 

