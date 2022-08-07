Singer Juliani faults Raila for inviting Diamond Platnumz to Kasarani rally

Tanzanian bongo artiste Diamond Platnumz performs at Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani on August 6, 2022 during Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya Coaltion's final campaign rally before the elections. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Kenyan rapper Juliani is the latest in a list of media personalities to fault Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga for inviting Diamond Platnumz to perform at his final campaign rally in Nairobi.

The musician, real name Julius Owino, made his feelings known on his socials.

“Diamond at Kasarani (stadium) was distasteful. Any Kenyan artist would have sufficed,” the Utawala hitmaker opined.

Diamond Platnumz, born Naseeb Juma, is an extremely popular and controversial Tanzanian musician who is known for hits such as Waah, which he sang alongside Congolese maestro Koffi Olomide, and Jeje.

He is reported to demand up to Sh5 million in appearance fees upfront to perform at an event for an hour.

Juliani’s statements attracted varied reactions from social media.

Kibet Bernard wondered why politicians could not invest in Kenyan musicians.

Azimio could not even bring mugithi kings but Tz Diamond platnumz — Kibet Benard (@KibetBenard_) August 6, 2022

Another Twitter user also felt the Tanzanian musician’s presence was not necessary.

'Promoting local talent' choirmasters hired Diamond to come sing 'Nataka Kulewa' for Ksh. 10 million instead of hiring Willy Poze, Nadia Mukami, Nyanshinsky, Prince Indah and Odongo Swagg for Ksh. 2 million each. — Ja Loka (@_fels1) August 6, 2022

Hillary Kerubo accused Kenyans of applying double standards.

People got angry that Azimio invited Diamond Platinumz and not your local favs The same locals who get mad angry when their songs are played in events claiming copyright

And when they don't get played inakuwa issue bado Uolowa! — Kerry 🇰🇪 (@kerubo_hillary) August 6, 2022

Maverick Aoko, a well-known blogger and supporter of Odinga’s political rival William Ruto, argued Kenyan artistes were recognized internationally yet not locally.

Kenya is a melting pot of art. Our music is recognized internationally. Rihanna even knows Kering. Sauti Sol is a global act. Then we have the Ohangla, Mugithi, Genge etc,.. But Azimio imported Diamond, chartered chopper and paid him millions. Our artists should take note. — Maverick Aoko (@AokoOtieno_) August 6, 2022

Dan Nyagah indicated Azimio was promising to support local artistes but importing foreign ones.