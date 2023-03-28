Singer Muigai wa Njoroge foresaw Uhuru property attacks in hit song

Muigai wa Njoroge and Individuals who invaded part of the Kenyatta family-owned Northlands City and stole livestock on Monday, March 27, 2023. The invaders forced their way into Northlands through a fence in the Kamakis area along the Eastern Bypass. PHOTO DENNIS ONSONGO

Muigai wa Njoroge and Individuals who invaded part of the Kenyatta family-owned Northlands City and stole livestock on Monday, March 27, 2023. The invaders forced their way into Northlands through a fence in the Kamakis area along the Eastern Bypass. PHOTO DENNIS ONSONGO





Controversial Kikuyu singer Muigai Wa Njoroge’s song about the dangers of land disputes seems to have come true in recent events.

In his song, “Ino Migunda” (This land), released two years ago, Muigai sang about the shedding of human blood in vain and warned that land is often the reason behind conflicts.

He also spoke of a time when people would no longer tolerate oppression from leaders, and everyone will be equal.

Also read: WATCH: The day Kimani Ichungwa warned Uhuru his farm could be invaded

On March 27, 2023, anti-government protests took a violent turn as unknown assailants targeted businesses belonging to the Kenyatta and Odinga families.

The attacks took place at former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family property along the Eastern Bypass and at Opposition leader Raila Odinga’s gas plant located in the Industrial Area.

Thugs looted property in front of cameras and even made off with an unknown number of sheep.

Muigai’s song about equal land distribution among Kenyans seems to have echoed in the recent attacks.

He sang, “Land can’t be sliced in pieces for human consumption. That time when the common Mwananchi will not tolerate your oppression anymore. Some will be in for a shock.”

He also spoke of a day when leaders who demolish the houses of the poor during the Covid-19 pandemic would be held accountable.

Also read: Covid-19 to Maandamano. Nairobi…three years later

When Nairobi News contacted the artiste, he said he listened to God when he released the song. “Nilizikiza sauti ya mungu.”

Muigai’s song is a stark reminder of the ongoing land disputes in Kenya, which often lead to violence and bloodshed.

It is still unclear who was behind the attacks on the Kenyatta and Odinga properties. However, the incidents have sparked concern about the growing violence and unrest in the country.

Muigai’s song, with its warning of impending chaos and calls for equality, seems to have struck a chord with Kenyans.

The attacks on the properties of the two political families have reignited the country’s fears of violence and chaos.

Land disputes have been a long-standing issue in Kenya, with conflicts arising from unequal distribution, illegal allocation, and disputes over ownership.

Also read: Mass action that attacks media threatens democracy