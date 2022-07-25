Singer Nadia Mukami opens up on postpartum stress





Kenyan songbird Nadia Mukami has shared what she describes as her challenging experience as a new mother.

The singer, via her Instagram stories, observed the pregnancy period is easier compared to the hustle of taking care of her baby.

“I think we need need to focus on postpartum,” she observed.

“Pregnancy is easy (in my opinion) compared to that period after giving birth. Women are strong.” read part of her post.

“I never really understood postpartum until I had a baby. Please check on new moms, and anyone who sees this and is a new mom, you are not a superhero it is okay to feel that way,” she added.

It’s indeed been a challenging moment for the Radio Love hitmaker.

In early 2022, she announced she’d suffered a miscarriage in a tweet that has since been deleted.

She adds that she opted to mourn in private.

“I lost a child and mourned in private last year I didn’t make it anyone’s business. Leave me alone.”

Nadia revealed the pain of losing her baby in an online interview with Terence Creative who’d inquired why celebrities are increasingly hiding the pregnancy from the public.

Nadia and her partner Arrow Bwoy, also a musician, are blessed with a bouncing baby boy who was delivered in March 2022.