Singer Nandy weeps in viral video over Diamond’s attacks





Tanzanian singer Nandy has responded to Diamond Platnumz’s constant attacks on her in the media.

In a recent emotional video, the hardworking and passionate artist bashes one of Diamond Platnumz’s employees for making a derogatory comment about her on the radio.

At first, Nandy says she tried to ignore it.

She believed her music would speak for itself and her fans would see through the lies.

But as the negative stories piled up, she realised she had to take action.

The presenter claimed that Nandy had lost her influence with young people because she was now married.

He went on to say that she couldn’t advise his child and that many of her fans had abandoned her after she got married.

“A higher percentage of the youth listens to music, so when this artist announces that she is married, a higher percentage of her fan base is lost. When you get married, a lot of youths start thinking that you are no longer part of them,” said radio personality Gerald Hando.

In an emotional audio clip that has gone viral, Nandy pleaded with them to focus on the positive things she does and respect her craft.

She begged them to stop giving interviews to people who were out to insult her.

“Respect the little I do when you have failed to hide your hatred for me,” she said.

In the audio, which made the singer cry, the singer said Diamond’s media house had been reporting negative things about her.

“Every day you write bad things about me… I’ve done so many good things, but when you hear someone insulting me, you give them interviews to insult me more, what’s the problem?”

Nandy married her lover Billnass in 2022 and welcomed a child in the same year.

