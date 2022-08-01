Singer Ne-Yo dumped, months after renewing marriage vows





Crystal Smith, the wife of American singer Ne-Yo, real name Shaffer Chimere Smith, has officially called it quits on her marriage of eight years.

The entrepreneur accused the Miss Independent hitmaker of cheating on her with multiple women who sell their bodies to him unprotected.

Just three months after the couple renewed their wedding vows, the actress/model slammed the multiple grammy-winning singer in an explosive social media post.

In it, Crystal hurled several accusations of infidelity at the performer, including allegations that he slept with numerous women.

“8 years. 8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and my husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected…every last one of them!” read the post in part.

“To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t,” it further read.

The actress added that she chooses herself and her health, noting that the years together with the singer were wasted.

“I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache,”

She went on: “I ask that you all please stop sending me videos and information of him cheating because what he does is no longer my concern. I am not a victim. I’m choosing to stand tall with my head held high. If someone can’t love you the way you deserve then it’s up to you to love yourself. With no hate in my heart, I wish him nothing but the best.”

Ne-Yo and his wife renewed their marriage vows in a lavish red-themed ceremony in Las Vegas back in April 2022. The couple hosted family and friends in a luxurious rooftop event, as they said I do, again.