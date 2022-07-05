Singer Ringtone on the spot for poor grammar





Gospel artiste Alex Apoko alias Ringtone has been sounded out by his fans on Instagram for his poor grammar.

The Wanadamu hitmaker elicited the debate after posting what appeared to be an announcement suggesting he will no longer release gospel hits.

The singer’s post read: “Am quite gospel music now sorry at my fans am post reasoning tomorrow.”

The message attracted widespread reactions with fans questioning why the popular singer could not use the auto-correct option to proofread it.

“I also think you should quit and concentrate on English classes,” one fan posted.

“What’s that you are trying to say?” another posed.

The singer is yet to reveal the reasons for quitting if indeed he is or if indeed, this is one of his clout-chasing stunts.

In 2021 for instance, he accused controversial blogger Robert Alai of assaulting him and damaging his high-end car.

He would later claim to have gone to South Africa for treatment before later wailing in court when he made an appearance for a hearing over the matter.

In another incident, the Tenda Wema hitmaker was chased away from an event where fellow singer Size 8, real name Linet Munyali, was launching her album.

This is amid claims he had earlier disrespected her.

Ringtone defended himself from the claims and instead argued he was just a victim of circumstances.

He later issued an apology for creating a disturbance.

The singer once also claimed to have bought Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan a brand new high-end car. Only for her to refuse the gift and advnaces.