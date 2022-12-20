Singer Vivian: Sam West dumped me!





When comedian turned motivational speaker, Sam West went down on one knee sometime in April 2017 and proposed to singer Vivian Wambui on live TV. The bald-haired beau wasn’t impressed at all.

Yes, Vivian was deeply in love with the little-known West then, who was also moonlighting as her manager.

Whereas it was a moment of that captivated many fans, Vivian wasn’t dazzled even one bit.

I mean, how could he, on a live TV interview? But hey, what is love without such theatrics huh?

Having already been in the limelight before meeting West and understanding how heavy the crown was on celebrities like herself, Vivian wished West would have proposed in private, away from the prying public glare.

But, the fact that West had entertained earlier thoughts of proposing to her on the edge of a cliff only to change his mind and settle for live TV is proof enough that he was ready to go to any length to make the day memorable and be the talk of the town.

“The girl in front of you is the queen and she needs a man who can build a palace for her. She is more than a queen, she’s an angel. She needs someone who can bring heaven for her…” Sam West flirted before going down on his knee and proposing to a surprised Vivian presenting her with a ring he said to have invested Ksh 378,927.

Six years down the line, the couple had split. They announced the news in October 2022.

After two months of silence, Vivian finally opened up about why she broke up with Sam West.

Vivian says the man who promised to build her a palace and even bring heaven to her did none of that. Instead, he decided to dump her.

After years of turmoil in their union, the couple announced their break up in October but remained coy about what transpired.

“As adults, life is about choices. Everyone has a choice to be with who they want to be with. The person I was with decided to leave and there was nothing I could do.” Vivian has confessed.

According to the “Chum Chum’ singer, the decision was painful initially because they had been together for over five years.

Regarding what pushed Sam West to press the exit button, Vivian says she will reveal more details on her upcoming Extended Play (EP).

“There is a lot that transpired which I will address in my EP.”

Despite announcing their split in October, Vivian reveals that they have not been together for close to a year since parting ways.

She says she has healed from the heartbreak.

“For me, this season I decided to focus on myself. They say bruised heels still move. Despite whatever happened, life still goes on.”

