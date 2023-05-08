Singer Wahu responds to body shamers after welcoming third child





Singer Wahu has thanked her online followers for supporting her when she faced online bullying over her weight gain.

In an interview with The Trend, the mother-of-three revealed that she is not worried about her weight as the birth of her daughter Shiro was a miracle that she cherishes.

“Yes, I have gained a significant amount of weight and I feel very comfortable at this weight right now and I am very positive especially because of my baby,” she said on 5 May 2023.

Wahu reminded everyone that body shaming reflects the shamer’s lack of empathy and character and does not determine the victim’s worth.

“When I shared my photos, I didn’t see it as a negative act, even though I received numerous comments from trolls. It’s also worth mentioning that the positive comments overshadowed the negative ones,” she said.

Also read: Eugene Mbugua: It took two years to persuade Wahu and Nameless to film reality show

In February 2023, Wahu shared her journey of gaining weight during pregnancy, but also emphasised the importance of learning to love and appreciate your body.

“I’ve gained 22.5 kilos since having a baby, and I also gained weight during my previous pregnancy. It’s easy to lose sight of my progress because of my insecurities, but I’m learning to love and appreciate my body. I wanted to share this with you because I want you to know that you’re not alone.

Following her post, Wahu received both positive and negative comments.

While some were supportive, others resorted to body shaming.

Unfortunately, most of the negative comments came from women, highlighting that women are often their worst critics and perpetrators of body shaming.

Wahu also encouraged those who had been body shamed.

“Wewe uko tu sawa (You are perfect just the way you are)… so don’t take their negativity to heart,” Wahu said.

Also read: Nameless, Wahu opens up on miscarriages, pregnancy journey