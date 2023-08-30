Single again! Singer Brown Mauzo confirms split from Vera Sidika





Singer Brown Mauzo has officially announced the end of his relationship with socialite Vera Sidika.

The couple, who were known for their high-profile romance, shared the news with their fans through heartfelt statements on social media.

The confirmation came after weeks of speculation about the state of their relationship.

The couple, who share two children together, Asia Brown and Ice Brown, had been a notable fixture on the social scene since they got together in August 2020.

However, it seems that their journey has taken a different path.

Taking to Instagram, Mauzo penned a candid message addressing the split.

“Dear friends and supporters, I wanted to take a moment to share some personal news. After much consideration, Vera Sidika and I have decided to part ways.

Our journey together has been filled with unforgettable moments, but we have reached a point where it is best for both of us and our babies, Asia Brown and Ice Brown, to move forward separately.”

The singer also expressed his gratitude towards their fans for their unwavering support throughout their relationship.

“We want to thank you all for your unwavering love and support throughout our relationship. Your encouragement meant the world to us,” he stated.

“As we embark on this new chapter, we kindly ask for your understanding and respect our privacy during this time.”

In a separate instance, Vera Sidika had dropped hints about the split in a post on her Instagram.

In May 2023, she shared a video discussing reasons why women choose to end relationships.

The video shed light on the significance of repeated mistakes as a breaking point in relationships.

It emphasized that women are often willing to work on resolving issues with their partners, hoping that they would rise to become better versions of themselves.

“No woman would ever leave because you made a mistake. She left because you made a habit of it. The truth is, she would rather fix things with you than start over with someone new. And she stayed because she hoped you would step up and be the man she deserves.”

Eagle-eyed fans had noticed subtle changes on Vera Sidika’s social media accounts, such as her removing the title “wife” from her bio and unfollowing Brown Mauzo.

The removal of shared photos further fueled speculation about their relationship status.

Also read: Hamisa Mobetto makes eternity pledge to new bae

WATCH: Ousted Gabon President Ali Bongo calls on the world to ‘make noise’