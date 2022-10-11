Sio mimi! Sonko responds to viral video of man dancing

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko addressing the media at Hustler Centre in Mombasa in this photo taken on 1st August 2022. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT

Embattled ex-governor Mike Sonko has distanced himself from a viral video making rounds on social media.

The video shows a man donned in a white, Versace shirt, and gaudy accessories dancing in what looks like a salon. The man in the clip bares a resemblance to Sonko in gait and style.

The flamboyant politician has come out to state that he is not the one in the viral video.

“Excuse me. Someone is sending me this video akisema ati ni mimi nadance. Sio mimi huyo. Can’t you see huyu anadance kwa nyumba ya slay queen wake na mimi siendangi kwa hao za ma slay queens.”

Exchuse me. Someone is sending me this video akisema ati ni mimi nadance. Sio mimi huyo. Can't you see huyu anadance kwa nyumba ya slay queen wake na mimi siendangi kwa hao za ma slay Queens. — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) October 10, 2022

Sonko is known for his opulent lifestyle and stylish clothing. With his accessories being made of gold which he wears everywhere he goes, Sonko has received love and hate in equal measure for his gold swag.

In 2020, the flamboyant politician took to social media to share hotline numbers that residents could call in case of any emergencies caused by the then-heavy downpour.

However, netizens were left in awe and failed to understand the connection between the photos shared and the caption, with a majority of them accusing Sonko of being a showoff.

In the photos, most of the furniture in the room including the tables and chairs appears to be gold-plated.

Sandra Mbuvi, Sonko’s daughter could have taken after his dad after she showed off one of the things people thought was cool at their Mua Hills sprawling mansion located in Machakos County.

In the video posted on TikTok, Sandra who begins recording from outside the mansion while standing in a manicured garden walks to her final destination and says,

“Everybody has that one thing in their house that everybody thinks is so cool. It could be a hidden cabinet, a little movie room, a gadget but ours is this…”

She then walks into the outdoor toilet that has a gold toilet and the walls are covered in gold-plated tiles.

