Six arrested for disrupting Martha Karua’s rally in Kirinyaga

Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua during a political rally in Nyeri town on May 1, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Six youths who last week attempted to disrupt political rallies headlined by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition running mate Martha Karua have been arrested by police in Kirinyaga County.

According to the Kirinyaga Central deputy county commissioner Daniel Ndege, the suspects hurled stones at Ms Karua’s convoy and heckled her at Kagumo and Kerugoya towns, in total disregard to the rule of law.

“The hired youths broke the law and they must be punished to serve as a warning to other would-be offenders,” he said at Kerugoya town and warned that hooliganism would not be tolerated in the region.

“Ms Karua had visited the region and was well received but some leaders hired goons to cause chaos. This is unacceptable,” Mr Ndege said.

He said everyone should be allowed to conduct campaigns without interference for the sake of peace.

“The government will deal ruthlessly with hooligans who are plotting to plunge the area into chaos,” he warned.

He said the government was alert and would continue arresting wrongdoers out to cause bloodshed.

The arrests come barely a few days after Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho accused Kirinyaga United Democratic Alliance (UDA) politicians of hiring people to disrupt Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition political rallies in the region and directed the police to tame the goons.