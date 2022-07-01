Six arrested in connection to gruesome murders in Nakuru





Police have arrested six people linked to the gruesome murders of women in Nakuru county. Among them is a suspected serial killer identified as Evans Michori Kebwaro, who is said to be the mastermind in the killings of three women in Mawanga and Kiamaina in a span of two weeks.

According to a brief from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Mr Kebwaro was seized from his hideout in Keroka, Kisii County, on Thursday afternoon. The capture followed a manhunt by detectives from the elite Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau in collaboration with special service units. Detectives established that the suspect is a jailbird with a previous criminal record, having been convicted and served prison sentences.

After being arrested, Mr Kebwaro revealed the names of his accomplices – Julius Otieno, 27, Josephat Simiyu, 24, Mmbolo, 25, Isaac Kinyanjui, 18, and Makhola Wanjala, 25.

The five accomplices were arrested on Thursday night in Nakuru city’s Kivumbini, Flamingo and Bondeni slums, confirmed Anthony Sunguti, a criminal investigations officer-in-charge.

“Our officers rounded them up yesterday night in a sting operation after their names were revealed by the main suspects. We are still trying to gather more information about them but we suspect they are members of the criminal gang Confirm,” Mr Sunguti said.

Detectives believe Mr Kebwaro is the prime suspect in the horrific murders that were perpetrated in a similar pattern and reported to the Kiugoine Police Station between June 15 and 24. The murders took place during the daytime, with the perpetrators raping their victims before setting their bodies on fire in their bedrooms.

The first case was reported on June 14 in Kiamaina, Bahati, where a woman identified as Grace Wanjiku, 20, was found burnt beyond recognition under a heap of bedding in a house that had been razed by a huge fire.

Another killing occurred seven days later involving a woman identified as Susan Wambui, whose body was found in her bedroom in a house in Kiamaina after neighbours put out a fire that had engulfed the entire house at around 4pm. Her three-year-old child was rescued from the fire.

The latest incident was of a 23-year-old woman identified as Diana Opicho, who was found murdered in cold blood in her house in Mawanga. The murders, which sparked online outrage, saw interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i visit Nakuru County on Wednesday. He held high-level meetings with top security chiefs and residents of Mawanga.

During the meeting, Dr Matiang’i announced changes to the top security leadership, including promoting Kasarani OCPD Peter Mwanzo and installing him as Nakuru County police commander, replacing Beatrice Kiraguri. Dr Matiang’i also promised to wipe out the dreaded Confirm gang that has been terrorising residents of Nakuru.

