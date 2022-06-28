Six die in separate road accidents across the country

The wreckage of a vehicle that was involved in a accident along Ngong Road, near Dagoretti in Nairobi on February 20, 2022. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU

Six people lost their lives in separate road accidents on Monday in Nairobi, Makueni, Murangá, Mombasa and Migori Counties.

In one of the accidents, a two-year-old baby died on the spot after being knocked down by a driver who fled the scene of the accident.

According to a police report filed at Dandora police station, the unidentified driver was driving a Subaru Forester of registration number KBR 981L.

“He was driving from a parking area within Baraka estate and in the process he rammed into several structures and injured five people. The victims were rushed to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital where one Furaha Rodgers aged 2 years was pronounced dead on arrival while the others were admitted,” the report reads in part.

The vehicle was towed to Dandora police station while the body of the deceased was taken to the Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital mortuary.

In yet another incident, a boda boda rider died on the spot after he was knocked down by a vehicle in Githurai 44 estate.

In a report seen by Nairobi News, the boda boda rider, identified as Mr David Njoroge, died after being hit by a Land Rover of registration number KDG 183S.

“The body was moved to Kenyatta University mortuary while both the vehicle and motorcycle were towed to Kasarani police station,” the police report reads.

In Maragua, a pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle that was heading towards Murangá town. The accident happened along the Kenol-Maragua road. According to a police report, the deceased was knocked down after he jumped into the road.

“The driver slowed down to avoid hitting him in vain. The pedestrian sustained serious head injury and was rushed to Maragua hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival,” the police said.

In Mombasa, a pedestrian died on Monday evening after he was knocked down by a speeding vehicle. The pedestrian sustained serious head injuries and was rushed to the Coast General Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

In Makueni, an unidentified pedestrian died on the spot after she was knocked down by a motor vehicle that veered off the road. The accident, which took place at Kibarani, Makueni County, left the driver also nursing serious injuries.