Six Police officers arrested following Bebe Cool scuffle

Ugandan singer Bebe Cool led off the stage by security personnel during the Swagz All Star at the Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala. PHOTO | COURTESY

Six Ugandan police officers have been arrested in a relation to an incident where renowned musician Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool was involved in an altercation with an army officer identified as Captain Namara.

The arrest was confirmed by Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, who confirmed they are detained at Railway police station.

Media reports indicate the altercation started when the army officer scratched the Love You Everyday hitmaker’s car at a parking lot in Kampala, the country’s capital.

This led to a verbal exchange in which the officer is reported to have drawn his gun but was subdued by a policeman with the help of the singer and his friends.

The Army officer was then taken to Ntinda police station.

That was the the end of the drama. Shortly afterwards, five plain-clothed men are said to have stormed the police station and rescued Namara.

“We retrieved the CCTV footage and are reviewing the contents to establish whether a gun was drawn as alleged by Bebe Cool. We are also looking into the allegation of the physical exchange between the two parties which could have attracted other friends,” Owoyesigyire said.

Bebe Cool is one of Uganda’s most celebrated artistes who has given fans a taste of great music over the years in the music industry over the past two decades. His musical prowess stretches far beyond his motherland borders to parts of Africa.

A son of a former minister in President Yoweri Museveni’s government, Bebe Cool is considered among the richest musicians, and collects as high as Sh1 million in appearance fees for a single performance in Nairobi and Mombasa.

“Right before Covid, I got a Guinness night football deal that got me paid Shs400 million (Uganda currency). It was even going to be more but the East African activations were canceled,” he said in a recent interview

The singer is married to businesswoman Zuena Kirema and the couple is blessed with five children named Alpha Thierry Ssali, Deen Ozil Ssali, Beata Ssali, Caysan Ssali, and Eman Ssali. He also has another son namely Allan Hendrick Ssali.