Six suspected gangsters arrested in Mathare

Some of the knives and rolls of being that the arrested suspects were found in possession of. PHOTO | COURTESY

Six suspected gangsters aged between 20-26 were arrested on Monday night in Mathare Area One, Nairobi County.

The arrests happened after police officers attached to the National Police Service (NPS) received a tip-off from members of the public and they quickly flushed out the youths from their hideout.

The police said the suspects were found in possession of four knives and eight rolls of bhang.

Following the arrests, the police reiterated their commitment to stamping out crime in the city.

“The National Police Service Multi-Agency Team in Nairobi continues to make headway in addressing the emergence of predatory crimes especially muggings in Nairobi,” the police said in a statement.

The arrest of the youth is in line with continued efforts by the National Police Service to deal with crime.

Last week Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki issued orders asking the police to ensure that they deal with crime in the country at large.

Already, Inspector General of Police Mr Japheth Koome has promised to deal firmly with criminal across the country.

Last week the police boss met Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and the two agreed to work together in combating crime.

A day later officers attached to the General Service Unit (GSU) and those from the Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU) were deployed in different parts of the country to deal with insecurity.

So far a number of suspected criminals have been arrested within the city and its environs and have been arraigned in court.

On Monday, a suspect who has been running a phone theft syndicate was nabbed with 200 phones in Kasarani, Nairobi County.

