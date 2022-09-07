Size 8, DJ Mo talk about cheating spouses days after she walked out





Married celeb couple Size 8 Reborn and DJ Mo spoke about faithfulness being key to a marriage’s success while on a getaway vacation in Zanzibar.

The couple branded the vacation as a marriage-saving trip following news of the two splitting up and Size 8 leaving their home with their children.

“Faithfulness is a big thing in marriage because everything in marriage builds on it. When you are faithful to your partner, it gives them an upper hand to actually trust you better.

It also makes you feel closer to them like we were talking before about communication, being friends and being faithful comes as part three of what we’ve been talking about this entire time,” the couple jointly discussed.

Size 8 added that marriage is a covenant between two people and that faithfulness in every area was important.

“Mo and I have been talking about this for a long time. First of all, we need to be faithful to each other as husband and wife.

There is no stepping out of our marriage- he shouldn’t have someone on the side and neither should I- and then faithfulness also in our finances, be honest on what you earn and how you use it- faithfulness in everything and to each other in every aspect of marriage,” added Size 8.

She further said that unfaithfulness ruined friendship, trust and communication between a married couple because faithfulness is the basis of marriage.

DJ Mo added his cents to the conversation, saying he believed their marriage was faring well because they have always been real with each other.

He also likes that they have been working towards becoming really good friends because he hadn’t always been good at opening up to her.

Speaking about what she liked about her marriage, Size 8 said she liked the fact that no matter what obstacles they faced, somehow they overcame them and became a better couple.

Among those obstacles were past allegations of DJ Mo being unfaithful in 2020 after a woman known as Margaret Wanyama shared alleged intimate chats between herself and Mo.

Mo was in his birthday suit in the photos she also shared with tea master Edgar Obare. This scandal was one of the reasons DJ Mo’s gospel television show contract with a leading television station suddenly ended.

