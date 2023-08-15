Size 8: I lost a lot of money when I got saved





Singer turned church minister Size 8 Reborn says it’s a pity to hear people say that money is what motivated her to quit secular music for gospel ministry.

As a matter of fact, Size 8 Reborn recounts making losses running into millions when she made the bold decision to ditch secular music.

“It’s such a pity that people think I got saved to make money. In fact, what happened is that I lost a lot of money. I no longer had gigs to perform because I had no songs to sing. When I got saved, I stopped performing my secular songs altogether so I couldn’t get booked,” Size 8 recalled.

Size 8 Reborn also lost several endorsement deals.

“I also lost endorsements, some were with alcohol brands which now I couldn’t do. Some endorsements were with brands manufacturing those intimacy stuff that I can’t mention. So me getting saved was a loss for me but afterwards God has been rewarding,” she said.

It’s been ten years since Size 8 left the secular world when her music career was on an upward trajectory, rebranding to Size 8 Reborn.

While her accomplishments as a gospel artist may not rival her ‘Vidonge’ era, her endeavors as a preacher are noteworthy.

While Size 8 Reborn emphasizes that she remains an active singer, she acknowledges that her music career now takes a backseat to her growing commitment to preaching.

In the initial stages of her preaching journey, Size 8 admits to facing challenges in transitioning from her previous secular lifestyle to that of a gospel minister.

The artist behind the hit song “Mateke,” who received ordination as a pastor in December 2021, reflects that adapting to her new role wasn’t as straightforward as she had anticipated.

“The challenges are many because you have to forsake a lot of earthly things and focus on spiritual nourishment. I had to stop engaging in hypes and such like things I used to do as an artist,” Size 8 Reborn says.

Besides that, Size 8 says the journey to being a preacher has also been costly, and she has had to pump a lot of resources into her new career.

“I also discovered that preaching the gospel isn’t cheap. The gospel is free, but taking it to the people is not cheap. You will need to have enough resources,” she added.

Early this year, the singer married to gospel DJ Mo, launched her church Christ Revealed Ministries naming it after her gospel debut album.

