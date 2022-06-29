Size 8 lands brand ambassadorial role for Canadian makeup company

RD Beauty products ambassador singer, songwriter and actress Linet Munyali aka Size 8 (centre) Head of operations and Marketing RD Beauty Kenya Lorna Joyce (left) and Faith Heho of the Makeup tower during the launch of RD beauty products on June 27, 2022 at Parkinn Radisson Blue Hotel. PHOTO DENNIS ONSONGO

Gospel singer Size 8 has landed a brand ambassadorial role with a new makeup company, RD Beauty, that made its debut into the Kenyan market on June 27, 2022.

This will also be brand’s first franchise in Africa with the parent company based in Canada where all the research, production and manufacturing is done.

Singer Size 8 was unveiled as the brand ambassador during the launch of the product at Radisson ParkInn, Nairobi where she spoke broadly about the product and her role in its expansion in the market.

“I love the partnership, it’s amazing, and I love looking good. I am wearing their lashes and lip gloss, and the lashes are just perfect. When you look closely at RD product, the strip is colorless. When you use colorless glue, the lashes look close to natural,” said Size 8.

The Mateke hitmaker went on to endorse the new product adding that it is one meant for everyday kind of woman.

“The difference between RD products and other makeup products first is the packaging, then the products are made in Toronto, Canada who are good at making the best of the best. The products are top notch and are a variety for every kind of woman.”

“This product is made for women of colour. The product is vegan, which every woman appreciates because we want products that enhance our beauty and not ones that make us look like we have done too much,” said Lorna Joyce, the Country Head of operations and marketing.

Size 8 (real name Linet Munyali), formerly a secular artiste, is known for her singles Shamba Boy and Moto. In April 2013, she released her first gospel single Mateke and slowly transitioned into the gospel industry.

Just recently, the mother of two disclosed that she does not intend on getting pregnant anytime soon due to her health condition.

Speaking to content creator Nicholas Kioko, Size 8 said she suffered paralysis on her left side during one of her pregnancies, having been diagnosed with preeclampsia.

“With Wambo (her firstborn) I almost miscarried because of high blood pressure… I had extreme preeclampsia. Then after Wambo, I lost another child because of the same condition, after that, I gave birth to Junior,” said the singer.

“Getting Junior almost killed me. I was paralyzed on the left side of my body but by the grace of God he was delivered early, he was such a tiny little baby,” she revealed.

Size 8 also recounted suffering a miscarriage in 2021 and instances when her blood pressure was so high that doctors advised against getting another baby.