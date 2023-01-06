Slain man’s head found dumped in family farm in Vihiga





The head of a 50-year-old man, who was killed nine days ago by unknown people, has been found, bringing reprieve to the family.

The head was found dumped in the family farm in Ebukola village in Emuhaya, Vihiga County, where a dog was eating it.

The body of Mr Alfred Esilaba was found on December 29, 2022, but with the head missing, sending his family into agony.

Emuhaya Deputy County Commissioner Chuk Masau said police have also found some clothing believed to have been used by his killers.

He said the clothing, that include a jacket, shirt, t-shirt and a pair of shoes, are bloodstained and will help in the investigations.

Also read: Senior police officer hospitalised after being shot by gangsters

Mr Masau said investigations are still ongoing and asked the public to help identify the owner of the clothing.

“We are calling for cooperation as investigations continue. We found clothes that could belong to perpetrators of this act. No arrests have been made yet,” he said.

He said police have taken the head to Coptic Hospital mortuary where the rest of the body has been lying.

Ms Lydia Eshikuri, the mother of the deceased, has appealed to the government help her bury her son.

“We are in great pain and I have not been eating since this happened. We thank God the head has been found,” she said without giving more details about the incident that led to her son’s death.

Also read: Two warders arrested while smuggling drugs into Nairobi Remand Prison

Esilaba’s headless body was found in a pool of blood in his bedroom on the morning of December 29, 2022, in a suspected ritual killing.

The residents realised that something was amiss after the victim, who lived alone, failed to wake up for his daily routine. The deceased was described as a reserved man.

Mr Masau said police and locals have since been involved in the search for the man’s head as investigations continued.

At the time of the killing, no family member was willing to comment on the matter for fear of a retaliatory attack.

Mr Masau called for calm as police seek to establish the motive behind the murder.

Also read: Shocking murder: Bodies of two minors found dumped in maize plantation