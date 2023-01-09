



Slain Nyamira teacher: Killers made suspicious Mpesa transactions on his phone

Detectives investigating the brutal murder of Mr Ezekiel Nkeere Gitangwa, 47, have established new details that put a nurse he had visited at the centre of the ongoing murder case.

Police sources said that huge amounts of cash were already withdrawn from Mr Gitangwa’s mobile phone and sent to people who assisted the nurse, identified as Ms Judy Kwamboka alias Agneta Agwata to get the cash.

The teacher was reported missing by his wife, Ms Gladys Bonareri Achoki, on Friday, December 30, 2022- at the Nyamira Police Station, and immediately sleuths attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) launched investigations into the matter.

A senior detective privy to the ongoing investigations said that already people who assisted Ms Kwamboka in getting the money had been grilled, and they gave an account of how the money was sent to their mobile phones.

“Some withdrawals were made using his mobile phone line. Ms Kwamboka who is the main suspect said that she had an overdraft and wanted to withdraw the money using someone’s else phone,” the detective said.

She approached a few well-wishers who assisted her in withdrawing the money after she promised them a certain percentage in every transaction she made.

A woman and a bodaboda rider have already been grilled with the matter, and they said that at the time, Ms Kwamboka was in the company of a man who detectives believe is an officer at the National Youth Service (NYS).

Immediately after they received the money, detectives say that the duo went ahead and drank themselves silly that night.

It also emerged that the deceased sent money to Ms Kwamboka even days before he met his death.

This week, sleuths attached to the Bank Fraud Unit will be seeking orders to access the deceased’s bank accounts.

A week ago, Nairobi News exclusively reported that the police had linked the brutal murder of the teacher to a possible love triangle involving the NYS officer and a Nyamira County Assembly (MCA) member.

The mutilated body of the teacher was discovered Sunday in Ms Kwamboka’s house by officers who said it was hidden in a room used for poultry keeping. The body was covered with a carpet and dumped in a house used for poultry.

