Slain Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif to be buried in the afternoon





Slain Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif will be buried today at 2 pm. The funeral will be at Shah Faisal Mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Sharif was shot at a roadblock erected using stones along Magadi Road in Kajiado County in what police said was a case of mistaken identity.

“It started when officers from DCI Starehe circulated a report of theft of a motor vehicle/abduction vide OB 70/23/10/2022 that one Douglas Wainaina parked his motor vehicle registration number KDJ 700F outside an electrical shop and left his son namely Dancan Kamau inside the said motor vehicle,” read the statement in part.

Police say Mr Kamau was found at Olusiritia Anglican Church of Kenya church within Kiserian, Kajiado County.

However, what still puzzles people is why police opened fire, yet the motor vehicle that Mr Sharif was being driven in by Mr Khurram Ahmed did not bear the same registration as the one purported to be stolen.

The news of his death was first announced via social media by his wife, Javeria Siddique, leading to a social media uproar among Pakistani citizens.

After fleeing Pakistan in August, the award-winning journalist had taken refuge in Kenya, complaining of death threats and a government crackdown on journalists, including cases on controversial sedition charges.

In an interview with the Independent Urdu, a Pakistan-based news outlet, Ms Siddique said, “Arshad was receiving threats for the last six months because of which he decided to leave the country.”

Arshad’s death has raised more questions than answers as he was reportedly set to release an investigative documentary on corruption titled Behind Closed Doors that featured celebrated Kenyan investigative journalist John Allan Namu.

The documentary revolved around alleged corruption by ruling party leaders and depicted how politicians used the international financial system and offshore jurisdictions to launder their ill-gotten wealth.

