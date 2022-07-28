Smoke bhang at your own risk, ‘ganja president’ tells his supporters

Roots Party presidential candidate Prof George Wajackoyah addresses his supporters during a road show rally along Kimathi Street in Nairobi on July 28, 2022. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah has reiterated that the weed he is vouching for is not for recreational consumption but for medicinal purposes.

Speaking to his supporters outside Nation Center in Nairobi on Thursday, the ‘ganja’ president said marijuana was yet to be legalised in Kenya and those found smoking weed in public will only have themselves to blame.

“Sisi hatusemi mambo ya kuvuta bangi. Kuna wengine wanavuta bangi hapa, mkishikwa na polisi shauri yenu. Sisi tunasema ile bangi medicinal. Nyinyi kama mmejiexpose kwa wanahabari kazi ya polisi ni rahisi sana. Hao wamejiexpose kabla hatujahalalisha mkishikwa shauri yenu,” he said.

Key agendas in Prof Wajackoyah’s campaign include legalisation of marijuana in the country and snake farming. The law professor maintains that the country has the potential to produce and export enough marijuana to offset Kenya’s debt burden.

In Kenya, farming of bhang is illegal and the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has prohibited its use both for recreational and commercial purposes.