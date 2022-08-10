Socialite Amber Ray celebrates ex-bae’s poll win





Socialite Amber Ray has publicly celebrated her ex-husbands ‘win’ in the August 2022 polls even though the said results are yet to be ratified by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commision (IEBC).

The socialite, born Faith Makau, dated Zaheer Jhanda a couple of years back even though the relationship had its fair share of ups and down.

He is contesting for the Nyaribari Chache parliamentary seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

While responding to a Question & Answer tag where a fan posed, “Umeona ex wako amewin elections (do you know your ex has triumphed in the elections?”)

She responded, “Oh yes, I’m so happy for him…he deserved it!”

Amber Ray parted ways with Zaheer, a Nairobi businessman, in 2018 and also denounced the Muslim faith.

“It’s about time I share with you this very important move in my life,” she said at the time.

“Let there be peace because I have my own life to live, dreams to chase and goals to fulfill. This also goes to say that I am no longer a Muslim.”

“which will also set some of you free because you’ve been waiting for this day for way too long and I do not want to continue holding you hostage. Feel free to keep the screenshots, keep em’ receipts for future use,” she said.

She also apologized to their son and family for all the insults they had to bear in the past because of her decision.

Amber Ray recently revealed it was easy to co-parent with his baby daddy as they had agreed that their issues had nothing to do with the child.