Socialite Amber Ray set to launch music career





Kenyan socialite Faith Makau alias Amber Ray has in a recent social media post announced her plans to launch her music career this year.

In a video that has been making rounds on the internet, Amber was recorded saying that there is something she has been working on and that she is ready to take the Kenyan music industry by storm.

According to the socialite, the news was not supposed to be made public just yet stating that her friend by the name of Nimrod was not supposed to share the video as she wanted to surprise her fans. “Manze umechoma hii ilikuwa surprise to my fans, (This was supposed to be a surprise to my fans),” wrote Amber Ray.

She added that she wants to release hit after hit so that people would stop asking what she does for a living, as many of her followers constantly probe her about the kind of work she does in private to earn such a living. “Those who have been asking what I do for a living should know that from today, I am an artist. I want to change the industry by releasing hit songs,”

Less than a month ago, Amber in response to a fan’s comment said that she depends on men to provide for her and spoil her. The mother of one was responding to a fan who advised her to start a business since she has a huge following on her social media.

Amber has been known to lead a lavish lifestyle, one that the socialite does not shy from displaying on her social media pages.