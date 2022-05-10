Socialite Amber Ray’s fake life apology





Socialite Amber Ray has left her fans in shock by suggesting her extravagant lifestyle is mostly fake.

In a post on her socials, the socialite, born Faith Makau, also apologized to her fans for making them believe she was splashing the cash.

“If I ever made you feel like I have money, I’m sorry, it’s a fake life,” she stressed.

The mother of one is known to share photos of herself enjoying a good time in exotic locations on social media.

She came into the limelight courtesy of her lavish socialite lifestyle and is known to prefer hanging out with men of deep pockets and has never been apologetic about it.

Her social media pages are also filled with photos of herself driving top of the range cars, enjoying expensive gateways, dining in exquisite restaurants and wearing designer clothes, shoes and hand bags.

Among the men she is said to have been romantically involved with are city businessmen Zaheer Jhanda and Jamal ‘Rohosafi’ Marlow.

Marlow, who is the Matatu Operators Association chairman, once reportedly proposed to the popular socialite at a private family function.

However, the socialite’s entry into the businessman’s life in turn led to troubles with his first wife namely and thereafter a social media spat involving the trio.

Amber and Amira have since parted ways.