Socialite Pesh back online almost a decade later after being freed from jail

Left: Kenyan socialite Pesh after being released from a prison in Ghana. Right: Pesh in 2015

Remember Kenyan socialite Peninah Lema Munyithya popularly known as Pesh? After almost a decade, Pesh is back online.

Pesh was jailed in Kumasi, Ghana, after she was arrested for drug trafficking in 2015.

Pesh, who rose to fame after sharing nude photos that trended on social media, was arrested at an airport in Ghana moments after landing in the West African country.

She has now been released from Ghanaian prison having served at least three-quarters of her 10-year sentence.

Pesh revealed she that she is now free through a changed Facebook profile picture on February 11, 2023.

The voluptuous socialite also posted an inspirational quote in a subsequent post.

“Positivity should always drive you,” she wrote.

Her Facebook page has been dormant since 2015 when she said that she was at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) enroute to Ghana for a ‘holiday.’ The account only came back live last week.

“Thanks to God dreams coming tru… another holiday for her majesty. #Ghana!” she posted then.

Speaking exclusively to Nairobi News in 2015, the then Kenya’s acting High Commissioner in Nigeria Silas Kiragu confirmed the socialite’s arrest.

The confirmation was obtained for Nairobi News through communication with Kenya’s consular office in Ghana.

“Peninah Lema Munyithya was arrested on July 9, 2015 for drug trafficking and according to the records at our office, by March 2016 her case was still ongoing and she was yet to be sentenced,” Mr Kiragu told Nairobi News on phone from Nigeria then.

Pesh launched her socialite career in January 2015 with nudes on Twitter and Facebook.

She enjoyed seven months of fame as a socialite which saw her posting photos of her travels across different cities in the world.

