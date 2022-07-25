Socialite Shakilla hints at featuring in reality show





Socialite Shakilla has given her fans something to look forward to as she makes a social media comeback after months of taking a break.

The socialite shared a post hinting at starting her own reality show dubbed Life with Shakilla.

“I’ve been in this game for almost two years now. Got the title queen of the streets from it. It’s really hard to keep with me unless I post about, #lifewithshakilla,” read Shakilla’s post.

The internet sensation is known to have controversial as her middle name.

She also appears keen to attract media headlines, whether negative or positive.

Just recently, she revealed her comfort in dating multiple guys, adding she doesnt care what people think about it.

“I don’t date one man, I’m in a relationship with multiple guys. It’s normal just like dating one man,” she said in a YouTube interview.

Among other controversial encounters, Shakilla was a few months ago on the spot following allegations she was kicked out of her house in Kilimani by her roommate over unpaid rent.

She came out to defend her name, arguing people were making up stories just to ruin her reputation, adding the viral video of her was an old video where she was standing outside the apartment.