Somali national in court for burglary after breaking into ex-lover’s house





A Somali national who allegedly broke into his ex-lover’s house and stole assorted household items worth Sh657, 500 was charged with burglary contrary to section 304 (2) of the penal code.

Mohamed Ali Abdulahi alias Masla is accused of breaking into Zuhura Faud Mohammed’s dwelling house in Pangani Estate in Nairobi with intent to steal where he allegedly stole the items on January 30, 2023.

He was also charged with handling stolen goods after being found with Sh79, 000 suspected to be proceeds of crime at the time of his arrest, and the items stolen from Ms Mohammed’s house.

Ms Mohammed had securely locked her house before she left to visit her aunt, and upon return, she found the house had been broken into and the items were stolen.

He denied the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate Eric Mutunga of Makadara Law Courts and sought lenient bail and bond terms through his lawyer.

The lawyer said the matter resulted from a disagreement between lovers, and the complainant’s items were all recovered by the police. But the prosecution said an offence was committed nevertheless.

The police applied to have the suspect denied bond because his nationality is not established.

Corporal Hussein Hassan of Pangani police station told the court that the accused started sending threatening messages to the complainant after the incident.

In an affidavit filed before the court, Cpl. Hassan said the suspect acquired a Kenyan national identity card in 2020 under mysterious circumstances, which is under investigation.

The cop told the court that the suspect went to the USA in 2001 as a refugee with his parents. He was later deported to Somalia in 2014 and ended up in Nairobi.

“The suspect’s nationality is questionable and how he acquired his national identity card in the year 2020 since both of his parents are US citizens. In the course of investigation, I have established that the accused is not a Kenyan citizen,” Cpl. Hassan stated in his affidavit.

Mr. Mutunga remanded Mr. Abdulahi in custody, where he will remain until February 13, 2023, when he will make a ruling on the accused person’s application for bond and bail.

