Somalia President tests positive for Covid-19

Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud waves after he was sworn-in, in the capital Mogadishu, on May 15, 2022. PHOTO | AFP

Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has tested positive for Covid-19, barely two weeks after he took the oath of office in Mogadishu.

President Mohamud made the announcement himself on his Twitter account on Friday, saying that he was taking on isolation even as he continue to work for his people.

“My fellow citizens, I would like to inform you that today I tested positive for Covid-19. So far, I have no symptoms but I will continue to self-isolate and serve the people of #Somalia from home. I ask we all keep each other safe by following public health advice and guidelines,” President Mohamud posted.

President Uhuru Kenyatta led the Kenyan delegation that attended the inauguration of President Mohamud. He was accompanied by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo, Agriculture’s Peter Munya and Eugene Wamalwa of Devolution.

Other regional leaders who attended the ceremony include Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Djibouti leader Omar Ismael Guelleh.

In his speech during the ceremony, Mr Kenyatta assured the Somalia president that Kenya will work closely with his administration. President Kenyatta also promised to lift the trade barriers to allow citizens of the two countries to engage freely.