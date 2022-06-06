Sonford fish and chips back like it never left





Popular fast food restaurant, Sonford fish and chips is back in operation after a year.

The iconic takeaway fast food joint was indefinitely shut down after the business was razed down by fire.

The fire quickly spread to the neighbouring stalls on Moi Avenue before fire fighters managed to put it out.

The cause of the fire was not immediately established though a initial police report said the blaze started in the restaurant’s kitchen.

On Sunday Kenyans flocked to the place that has been part of Kenyan history for revellers.

The fast food joint is now operating next to a building where it was previously located.

Prior to the fire, if you took a drive around Nairobi’s Central Business District down Moi Avenue in the wee hours of the morning when it’s darkest outside, Sonford was serving chips, chicken and sausages people, most of whom are coming from night shifts or entertainment joints clubs.

It also was a popular eatery during the day.

Despite what the name suggests, fish was not on offer. It was all chips and grilled chicken.

Located on the far north end of Moi Avenue on the ground and first floors of Mithoo House, an old pink building filled with stalls, Sonford’s deep fryers and light bulbs were simply never switched off.

On so many instances, the popular restaurant has trended on social platforms as Kenyans share their nostalgic memories of the place.