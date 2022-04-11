Songbird Nicah the queen splits from boyfriend in saliva row





Gospel artist Nicah the queen and her disk jockey boyfriend DJ Slahver have parted ways after a two-year romantic relationship.

The news was shared on Instagram by the Na Wewe hitmaker whose real name is Veronica Wanja.

She suggested they had amicably chosen to go separate ways after falling out of love.

The singer further wished him all the best moving forward.

“Slahver and I have decided to call it quits and go our separate ways! People fall in love and they can also fall out. All in all, we move on regardless! I wish him nothing but the best.”

The announcement has left the pair’s fans in a state of dismay as they appeared to be in a happy relationship judging from their social media posts.

The mother of one only recently introduced her boyfriend whose real name is Slahver Lwangu to the public after having kept her relationship under wraps for the better part of the last two years.

But then there were cracks that appeared when a video of the DJ appearing to wipe the singer’s saliva off his cup after she drank from it surfaced.

The video sparked conversation online as she appeared angered by his act.

As is expected, fans speculated there was trouble in paradise as they did not seem to be on the same page anymore.

It is the second heartbreak for the singer who’s also dated media personality Dr. Ofweneke. The couple has a child.

She has also been involved in a spat with socialite Amber Ray.