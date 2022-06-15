Sonko, Alai in a tiff over Sakaja papers

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko speaks to the media at Salama Beach Resort in Kilifi County in this picture taken on May 21, 2022. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko speaks to the media at Salama Beach Resort in Kilifi County in this picture taken on May 21, 2022. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT





Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and blogger Robert Alai on Wednesday engaged in an online tiff over the ongoing controversy surrounding Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja’s academic qualifications.

This after the Commission of University Education (CUE) revoked Sakaja’s academic documents, with a defiant Sakaja declaring that he will nonetheless be on the ballot come August 9.

While blaming his woes on President Uhuru Kenyatta, Sakaja further claimed termed the development as politically instigated.

Sajaka’s rant ultimately sucked in Alai who warned the UDA gubernatorial candidate that by waging war on President Kenyatta he risks the same fate the befell Sonko.

“Sonko used to threaten President Uhuru (Kenyatta) while governor and he lost the seat. This one (Sakaja) is threatening President Uhuru before he even becomes governor. Atajua hajui. President Uhuru should leave him for me. I will make sure you don’t become governor whether you are on the ballot or not,” the blogger wrote on Facebook.

But having his name dragged into Sakaja’s trouble didn’t go down well with Sonko responded by hurling profanities at the blogger.

For the better part of this week, Sakaja has been making headlines over his disputed university degree.

On Wednesday morning, CUE revoked Mr Sakaja’s degree certificate, saying it had received material information concerning the authenticity of his degree, and that they would need to conduct further investigations in order to validate it.

The letter was copied to Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson Wafula Chebukati and Education Cabinet secretary George Magoha.