Sonko celebrates his acquittal in Sh20 million graft case

Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has expressed his joy following his acquittal in a Sh20 million graft case by anti-corruption court.

In a post on social media, the controversial politician said he been through hell in recent years because of the case.

“I have gone through hell for the last three years but I thank God I have just been acquitted by the anti-corruption court chief Hon. Douglas Ogoti for lack of sufficient evidence,” Sonko said.

Sonko’s defense lawyer Assa Nyakundi lauded the court for acquitting his client.

Sonko’s reaction came after the Anti-Corruption Court acquitted him from all corruption charges relating to the loss of funds in tender procurement at City Hall more than three years ago.

“I find that the prosecution has failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt. The entire case against all accused persons collapses under section 210 Criminal Procedure Code (CPC); they are now all acquitted,” Anti-Corruption Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti said in his ruling.

The magistrate said that all the 13 graft charges filed by the prosecution against Sonko and businessman Antony Ombok Jamal were defective as Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) failed to produce evidence identifying the companies that were said to have been paid the money.

The two were charged for conspiring to commit an offence of corruption namely abuse of office by extorting Sh20 million as an inducement to facilitate payments to Web Tribe Limited by Nairobi County government in January 2019.

Sonko was impeached on December 17, 2020 over claims of abuse of Office, gross misconduct and crimes under national law. He was removed from the office of the governor after the senate approved his impeachment.

