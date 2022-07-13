Sonko cleared to contest for Mombasa governor seat

Mike Sonko, and Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka during a campaign rally in Changamwe on May 6, 2022. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI

The High Court has quashed a decision by the electoral agency and its Mombasa County returning officer disqualifying former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko from vying for the position of Governor Mombasa County.

The court also directed the County returning officer and IEBC to accept the nomination papers of Mr. Sonko.

The three-judge bench further ruled that Mr. Sonko is eligible under the constitution to vie for Governor Mombasa.

The court noted that there being a pending appeal at the Supreme Court (regarding his impeachment) the electoral agency’s move to reject Sonko’s papers contravenes the constitution.

