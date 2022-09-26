Sonko contemplates getting born again after the State House church service

The First Lady joined the President today at State House Nairobi for a Sunday service together with clergy from around the country. PHOTO | COURTESY

The First Lady joined the President today at State House Nairobi for a Sunday service together with clergy from around the country. PHOTO | COURTESY





Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has contemplated getting born again after President William Ruto had a State House church service.

In a message targeting former President Uhuru Kenyatta, Sonko said, “The State House that was full of partying activities has now turned to a temple for prayers.”

IKULU YA SHEREHE SASA YAGEUKA KUWA HEKALU YA MAOMBI. Yani hii ni ile ikulu ambayo tulikuwa tunapewa teii usiku na mchana. Haki ya Mungu nimeguswa na our President mpaka naskia kuokoka. pic.twitter.com/4NtjrPEl0M — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) September 25, 2022

Adding, “You mean this is the same State House that we used to be given alcohol day and night? Truthfully speaking our President’s actions have touched me, I am even contemplating getting born again.”

Also read: Exclusive: ‘The experience is magical,’ Lillian Ng’ang’a opens up about motherhood

Opening up to his fans that he struggles with alcoholism, Sonko noted, “Pray for me to stop taking liquor and if I do, I take in small amounts like the one Jesus used to drink. There’s a God in Heaven who listens to our prayers.”

The controversial politician had once claimed that he was drunk when he signed the deed of transfer of functions to the national government.

The transfer that was done at State House led to the birth of the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).

“I was not sober. Hawa watu wa State House waliniconfuse na pombe kwanza. (The people at State House confused me with alcohol first) by the time I was meeting with the President for the signing, I was just seeing zigzag.”

Also read: Exclusive: Jacque Maribe responds to claims of being on suicide watch, heavy drinking

By signing, Sonko surrendered Health, Transport, Public Works, Utilities and Ancillary, Planning and development services to NMS, a move the President said was to save Nairobi from chaos and mismanagement that Nairobi was undergoing under Sonko’s leadership.

Clarifying that he was not drinking with former President Kenyatta but the ‘system,’ Sonko said in an interview, “Before meeting the President we were taking drinks and that was the work of the ‘system.’

They plotted against me in the canteen. We were just taking some shots. The system arranged it such that I can drink something at the State House canteen.”

The word ‘system’ suggested a group of powerful people holding influence in the government.

Also read:

Exclusive: Is Akothee’s sister dating IEBC lawyer? She responds

Exclusive: Singer Bahati speaks on Diana Marua’s health following eerie Instagram post

Shaffie Weru: Accident? What accident? I was just ‘helping out’

Otile Brown, Churchill the top YouTube earners in Kenya

Five times Stella Nyanzi has courted controversy