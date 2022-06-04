Sonko disqualified from running as governor

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko speaks to the media at Salama Beach Resort in Kilifi County in this picture taken on May 21, 2022. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko speaks to the media at Salama Beach Resort in Kilifi County in this picture taken on May 21, 2022. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT





Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has been disqualified from running in the Mombasa gubernatorial race. The announcement of Sonko’s disqualification was made on Saturday by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati at the Bomas of Kenya.

Mr Sonko, who as impeached as governor on December 17, 2020 for abuse of office, had been nominated by the Wiper party to contest the Mombasa seat.

Also disqualified, on grounds of having been impeached from office, is former Kiambu Youth Executive Karungo Thang’wa, who was eyeing the Kiambu Senate seat on a UDA ticket, and former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu.

Mr Chebukati said aspirants who have been previously impeached from public office stand disqualified from contesting in an election.

He said IEBC’s decision was guided by Article 75(3) of the Constitution, which says: A person who has been dismissed or otherwise removed from office for a contravention of the provisions specified in clause (2) is disqualified from holding any other state office.

“Even without the court order mentioned, Article 75 of the Constitution is self-speaking and self-executing. It is clear and does not require to be qualified to take effect. Therefore, the three aspirants who have been removed from public office through impeachment are disqualified from contesting in the elections,” said Chebukati.

Mr Sonko and Mr Waititu were impeached for corruption, abuse of office and misconduct. Both lost cases they filed to reverse the action though Mr Sonko went to the Supreme Court.

Last month, IEBC instructed returning officers not to clear such candidates unless a court order compels them to process their nomination papers.