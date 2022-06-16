Sonko: I will soon invite you to my PhD graduation

Former Nairobi Governor and other graduands when he graduated from Kenya Methodist University (Kemu) in 2015 with Bachelors in Business administration. PHOTO | COURTESY

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has said his academic credentials are intact and that he will soon invite his followers when he graduates with a PhD.

In a Facebook post, where he has shared photos of him graduating and in a lecture room, Mr Sonko, who is seeking to contest the Mombasa gubernatorial seat, reminded his followers that he documents everything that happens in his life.

“Very soon I will invite you for my PHD graduation,”Sonko captioned the photos.

The flamboyant politician graduated from Kenya Methodist University (Kemu) in 2015 with Bachelors in Business administration.

At the time of his graduation, Mr Sonko was serving as the Nairobi Senator and had declared to run for governorship in 2017, which he went on to win.

Mr Sonko published the post a day after he publicly differed with blogger-turned-politician Robert Alai over Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja academic credentials.

Mr Sakaja’s political career is jeopardy folliwing the revocation of his degree by the Commission of University Education (CUE).

However, a defiant Sakaja has declared that he will be on the ballot come August 9.