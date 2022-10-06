Sonko lauds Museveni for apologizing on behalf of his son

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko addressing the media at Hustler Centre in Mombasa in this photo taken on 1st August 2022. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has lauded Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni for apologizing to Kenyans on behalf of his son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

In a tweet, Sonko described President Museveni as a gentleman. In the same tweet, he indirectly took a swipe at retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, he shold have done the same before left office.

“Watu wangu huyu President Yoweri Museveni ni muugwana sana imagine he has apologised to all of us Kenyans on behalf of his son General Muhoozi. I wish my friend could have done the same kabla aishie ama siku ile alipokuwa anaishia.”

President Museveni, 78, on Wednesday issued an apology to Kenyans following his son’s controversial posts on Twitter.

“I ask our Kenyan brothers and sisters to forgive us for tweets sent by General Muhoozi, former Commander of Land Forces here, regarding the election matters in that great country. It is not correct for Public officers, be they civilian or military, to comment or interfere in any way, in the internal affairs of brother countries,” President Museveni said.

This after Gen Muhoozi almost caused a diplomatic tiff between Kenya and Uganda with a series of tweets, including one in which he claimed that his army could capture Nairobi in no more than two weeks.

In another tweet, Gen Muhoozi blamed Kenya’s retired president Uhuru Kenyatta for not running for third term, adding that Mr Kenyatta could have easily been reelected had he done so.

The Kenyan constitution bars a sitting presidents from running for office beyond the maximum two terms of five years each.

Haha! I love my Kenyan relatives. Constitution? Rule of law? You must be joking! For us there is only the Revolution and you will soon learn about it! — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) October 3, 2022

Evidently proud of the traction he was gaining from his tweets, Gen Muhoozi then gloated about having scared Kenyans before toning down his online outburst with a ridiculous apology of how his father warned him against attacking Kenya.