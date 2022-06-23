Sonko ‘quits’ Mombasa gubernatorial race

Mike Sonko, and Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka during a campaign rally in Changamwe on May 6, 2022. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI

Mike Sonko has hinted at giving up the quest to become Mombasa’s next governor.

In a message on social media, the flamboyant politician instead appeared to drum up support for Ali Mbogo.

HON. ALI MENZA MBOGO THIS IS GREAT. Major announcement loading. pic.twitter.com/eWmrQXnGIm — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) June 23, 2022

Sonko’s quest to succeed Hassan Joho as governor of the Coastal county has been bogged by several challenges, chiefly the move by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s (IEBC) refusal to clear him.

This resulted in a number of legal battles in court and at the IEBC Disputes Tribunal.

Following his disqualification from contesting, the IEBC has handed his Wiper party a chance to nominate another candidate in a move that has thrust Mbogo, Sonko’s running mate, into the limelight.

Wiper had initially issued Mbogo with the certificate to contest for governor before withdrawing the same and handing it over to Sonko.

Mbogo’s possible candidature now pits him against Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Abdulswamad Nassir, and Hassan Omar of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ahead of the August 2022 polls.

Sonko has previously served as Nairobi governor but was impeached over allegations of abuse of office.

A popular businessman who owns a chain of entertainment joints, Sois also battling a number of corruption-related charges at the Ethics and Anti Corruption Court in Nairobi.