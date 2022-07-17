Sonko reads mischief in Supreme Court ruling, vows not to surrender

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko speaks to the media from his vehicle after leaving the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) county headquarters in Mombasa on June 8, 2022. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has categorically stated that he is still in the Mombasa governorship race even after a Supreme Court ruling appeared to lock him out.

This comes just a day after the Supreme Court upheld a decision by the Court of Appeal that Mr Sonko was impeached illegally.

A seven bench of judges on Friday said that the Senate was right in upholding Mr Sonko’s impeachment following the motion to kick him out of office that was tabled in the National Assembly.

The judges said that Chapter Six of the Constitution states that once someone has been kicked out of office for breaking the law they can no longer be allowed to hold any public office.

But now Sonko claims the ruing was predetermined since Chief Justice Martha Koome was on record for saying he would not be on the ballot.

“The CJ was heard saying that I would not be on the ballot. To our shock she was on the bench issuing the judgement,” said Mr Sonko.

The ruling has dealt a near death blow to Mr Sonko’s political career despite an earlier court ruling that his name be on the ballot as he had a right to seek political office.

Early this year, CJ Koome was in an interview at a local radio station and she clearly said that Mr Sonko will not be allowed to seek any political office.

She said that a politician remains impeached until a time when those that filed the motion lift it and decide on the contrary.

Mr Sonko is already campaigning in the Coastal county and he has even promised voters a copy of his manifesto that will be issued in the course of next week.