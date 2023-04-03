Sonko rescues stranded Pwani University students

Mike Sonko with the stranded Pwani University students at Syokimau. PHOTO| COURTESY

Three days after a fatal accident in Naivasha, Nakuru County, that involved a Pwani University bus, the survivors who were stranded at Syokimau Standard Gauge Railways have been rescued.

When the news about the stranded students was shared on social media, former Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko promised to intervene.

The Pwani University students were on their way to Kilifi from Egerton University but were stranded at the SGR terminus in Nairobi.

The former governor moved to the terminus on Sunday, meeting the 73 students and ensuring they got help.

He appreciated the last-minute efforts from Kenya Railways to offer the students transport after he made emergency calls to rescue the stranded students.

“I’m happy the students are finally on the way to their destinations after the Kenya Railways management accepted a request by Pwani University to transport the students on credit,” Sonko said.

He also offered the students pocket money and transport from Mombasa to their final destinations.

“I wish the students a safe journey and also quick recovery to some of them who were admitted in Naivasha after the Thursday accident. We also mourn the death of the 18 students from Pwani University.”

Kenya Universities Students Organisation (KUSO) President Antony Manyara, who joined Sonko, thanked him for intervening to rescue the students.

“We thank Mike Sonko for rescuing the comrades who were stranded at Syokimau because of lack of transport,” Manyara said.

The former governor also offered to pay the medical fees of the survivors who are still admitted to the hospital after the Thursday accident that claimed 18 students.

The accident happened at the blackspot point in the Kayole area after the bus driver lost control.

The students were heading to Uasin Gishu for events by the Kenya Universities Sports Association (Kusa).

