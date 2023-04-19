Sonko revisits death of blogger who leaked his ‘private’ photos





Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has resurrected the image of late blogger Kohadha Roy Ogolla, who died under mysterious circumstances.

The late Kohadha died in a road accident in 2013, which his colleagues claimed was well-orchestrated.

He came into the limelight after sharing controversial photoshopped pictures of Sonko and former Nairobi County Woman Representative Rachel Shebesh.

In a post on his social media account on Wednesday, the governor claimed that just as the late Kohadha died after his photoshopped images were leaked, the same could happen to the man behind the explicit pictures of former MP Millicent Omanga.

“The late Roy Kohadha who leaked my photoshopped photos with Shebs died in a fatal road accident in Rongai. Even this b***ard…who intends to release more juicy videos and photos of our CAS will soon meet his fate. Karma is a bitch,” said Sonko.

This comes amidst the debate over the controversial videos and photos of the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in the Ministry of Internal Security, Omanga.

The Home Affairs CAS, who broke her silence on the controversial issue, avoided it as she opted for encouragement through the Bible verse in Luke 10:19.

“Behold, I have commanded you to tread on snakes, scorpions, and all the enemy’s powers, and nothing shall hurt you.” Luke 10:19. Good afternoon, stakeholders,” Omanga wrote.

The CAS is a close ally of President William Ruto, and her appointment came after she lost out to ODM’s Esther Passaris for the position of Nairobi Woman Representative.

She has accompanied the President on many occasions, including Sunday church services.

On Tuesday, Sonko and nominated Senator Karen Nyamu rallied behind the CAS and blasted the person behind the leaked photos.

Ms Nyamu said the problem was with the person who took the video and posted it online.

“This is the person we should deal with once and for all ili iwe funzo kwa wengine wenye tabia mbaya (to set an example for other people with bad manners).”

